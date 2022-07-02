Smietanski named to Loyola dean's list Jul 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lia Smietanski, of Bradley, was named to the spring semester dean's list at Loyola University's School of Law. Lia is the daughter of Lori L. Latham and Alan F. Smietanski, of Bradley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 18, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 18, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations.