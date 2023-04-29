Sidney Winfield receives degree from Georgia Tech Apr 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sidney Winfield, of Kankakee, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering, with high honors, from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Grandma and her camera Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Grandma and her camera Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 15, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 15, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.