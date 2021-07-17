Halle A. Schweizer, of Bourbonnais, graduated cum laude with a degree in economics from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. She is the daughter of Sheri Schweizer, of Bourbonnais. Halle was a QuestBridge Scholar. While at Williams College, she was co-founder of EOS Mentoring Program, a Junior Advisor and Matriculate Advising Fellow, on the dean's list from fall 2017 to present and received the Dunbar Student Life Writing Prize in 2019 and 2021 and the Muhammad Kenyatta, Class of 1966, Community Service Prize.
