Frankie Ann Schripsema, of Bourbonnais, participated in a research project in Lyon, France.
Schripsema is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in society, technology and policy at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass.
The student team completed intense, hands-on research through the WPI project center in France. The project was called Investigating the Patrimoine of Lyon, France, Through the Lens of Social Media. In their project summary, the students wrote, "This project aimed to discover how patrimoine (heritage), is shared in the city of Lyon, France, in partnership with LABEX IMU at the Universite de Lyon."
