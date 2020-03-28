Civil engineering scholarships available
Several civil engineering scholarships are available from Braselton and Brink Memorial Foundation. Applicants must be full-time engineering students pursuing undergraduate or technical degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering.
Applicants should reside in Illinois/northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university.
Application deadline is May 22. Request an application at bbscholarship@reltd.com.
1-year scholarship available for area students
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital has made a one-year scholarship available to students who reside within the its service area.
Requirements for eligibility include:
• Student can provide documentation that they have been accepted into an accredited into an Allied Health Program.
• Allied Health Programs include a wide-range of professions including but not limited to: Doctor of Medicine, Registered or Licensed Practical Nurse, Pharmacist, Athletic Trainer, Laboratory or X-ray Technician and Physical, Occupational or Speech Therapist.
• Consideration also will be given to students who are enrolled in an Allied Health Program and are in good standing with their college or university and are earning passing grades.
• Students are not eligible if they only have been accepted into a “general studies program” or in a “pre-curriculum.” Examples not eligible include but are not limited to: “PreMedicine, “Pre-Nursing” or “Pre-Physical Therapy.” Once the student has been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program, they will become eligible to apply.
For more information or to apply, go to the IMH Scholarship page on imhrh.org. Completed applications must be returned by May 15 to the IMH Auxiliary Scholarship Committee, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka, IL 60970.
Agriculture scholarships available to seniors
GILMAN — Graduating seniors planning to continue their education in the field of agriculture can apply for one of the scholarships to be awarded by the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation.
Applications are available at the Farm Bureau office in Gilman and through high school counselors and FFA advisers.
To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must:
• Be a high school senior graduating in 2020
• Be a member or a child of a member of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau
• Plan to study in an agriculture-related field
• Be a resident of Illinois
• Submit completed application and an official high school transcript
Applications must be completed and returned to the Farm Bureau office by April 1. For more information or an application, contact the Farm Bureau office at 800-424-0756 or fifb@sbcglobal.net.
Scholarship available for students in health fields
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced its 2020 Med Staff Scholarship for students pursuing their education in a health-related field of study. Applicants also should be from the Iroquois Memorial Hospital service area with a goal of practicing in that same area when schooling is completed.
For more information or to find an application, go to the IMH Scholarship page at imhrh.org. Completed applications are to be postmarked by April 30. Please mail completed application and letter of recommendation to: IMH Medical Staff Scholarships, c/o Michelle Fox, RN, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka, IL 60970
For questions about eligibility, contact Michelle Fox at 815-432-7775 or 800-242-2741 ext 7775.
Illinois CPA Society Scholarships
Students planning to major in accounting can apply for more than 40 scholarships of up to $4,000 each from the Illinois CPA Society. Existing accounting students also are eligible. The application deadline is April 1. For more information, go to icpas.org/scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!