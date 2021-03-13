Michel Campos and Avery Turro, both of Kankakee, and Carson Perzee, of Clifton, each were awarded $1,500 scholarships recently from the Kankakee Federation of Labor Community Services Inc. The scholarship is used for educational expenses at Kankakee Community College.
