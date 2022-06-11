Schnitzler receives Manteno scholarship Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emma Schnitzler, of Manteno, was awarded the Manteno Women’s Club Scholarship for 2022. Schnitzler, left, was presented the scholarship by Joann Cricius, scholarship chair. Photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 4, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 4, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.