...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some
areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid
flood waters.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected around 1100 AM CDT Saturday morning.
&&
...The Flood Advisory remains in effect...
The Flood Advisory continues for
the Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* Until Saturday afternoon.
* At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 5.0 feet.
* Action stage is 5.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below 5.0 feet by midday
Saturday.
* Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
&&