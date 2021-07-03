Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means water levels near flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Water may overtop low stream banks in some areas. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 1100 AM CDT Saturday morning. && ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Kankakee River near Wilmington. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 5.0 feet. * Action stage is 5.0 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below 5.0 feet by midday Saturday. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. &&