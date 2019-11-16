Samantha Powers, daughter of Joe and Misty Powers, of Limestone, graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo. She is a junior high physical education teacher at Quincy Jr. High in Quincy.
Andrew Powers, son of Joe and Misty Powers, of Limestone, graduated from Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Ga.
Ethan Dundas, son of Brock and Karrie Dundas, of Limestone, graduated from Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Ga.
