Dylan Peters, of Manteno, has been named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean’s list at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Dylan and partner David Kostyra also were selected as finalists in the 2020 Carle Health Make-A-Thon, a state-wide competition for entrepreneurs, citizen scientists and anyone in Illinois with ideas for improving human health. They will be awarded $10,000 in resources and support from the Health Maker Lab -- Carle Illinois College of Medicine to develop and prototype their idea. Dylan is majoring in molecular and cellular biology.

