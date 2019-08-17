JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A 2012 Peotone High School graduate, 2016 United States Naval Academy graduate and Peotone native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.
Lt. j.g. Jacob Hilliard works aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Hilliard credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Peotone.
“The outskirts of Peotone is a farming community built on the principles of hard work, ingenuity and picking others up when they are in tough spots,” Hilliard said in a news release. “These are the same core qualities I use to lead my sailors every day.”
Serving in the Navy is a tradition of military service for Hilliard, who has military ties with family members who previously have served. Hilliard is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“Both of my grandfathers served in the military. My grandfather in the Navy was quite a story teller,” Hilliard said. “I was handed down his brass Navy belt buckle that I wear every day at work in his honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!