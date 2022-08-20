For the past 26 years, Peoples Bank of Kankakee County has been awarding scholarships to local high school graduates.
“Education is something we value very highly at Peoples Bank,” said bank president Jeff Hammes in a news release.
“So is giving back. We are proud to continue our scholarship program year after year, allowing us to not only give back to our community but to do so through an educational outlet. These young men and women have bright futures, and we’re blessed to be able to help them shine.”
The awards, made available through Peoples Bank and the Hammes family, are given annually to area high school graduates attending Olivet Nazarene University, Kankakee Community College or the University of Notre Dame.
Attending Kankakee Community College in the fall are scholarship recipients Katelyn Testa, a graduate of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School; Tinlee Woods, a graduate of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School; and Colin Zeppi, a graduate of Manteno High School.
Attending Olivet Nazarene University this fall are scholarship recipients Christina Gross, a graduate of Momence Community High School; and Andrew Crawford, a graduate of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School.
Since the Scholar Program began in 1996, Peoples Bank and the Hammes family have provided $278,500 in local scholarships.