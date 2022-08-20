Peoples Bank scholarship winners

From left, Tinlee Woods; Jeff Hammes, president and CEO of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County; Drew Crawford; Christina Gross; and Colin Zeppi. 

 Photo submitted

For the past 26 years, Peoples Bank of Kankakee County has been awarding scholarships to local high school graduates.

“Education is something we value very highly at Peoples Bank,” said bank president Jeff Hammes in a news release.

“So is giving back. We are proud to continue our scholarship program year after year, allowing us to not only give back to our community but to do so through an educational outlet. These young men and women have bright futures, and we’re blessed to be able to help them shine.”

