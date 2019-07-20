Chykyra Parker-Banks, of Kankakee, recently received a Master of Business Administration degree from Olivet Nazarene University. She had previously graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Parker-Banks is the daughter of Tonya Samuels and the late Vince Parker, of Kankakee. She is currently the chief deputy treasurer at the Kankakee County Treasurer's Office.

