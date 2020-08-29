Emma Gwendolyn Overton, of Kankakee, was named to the cumulative dean's list at Lake Forest College for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters. Overton is a 2018 graduate of Kankakee High School and will graduate from Lake Forest College in May 2021.
