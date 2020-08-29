College Corner: Emma Overton
Buy Now

Emma Gwendolyn Overton, of Kankakee, was named to the cumulative dean's list at Lake Forest College for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters. Overton is a 2018 graduate of Kankakee High School and will graduate from Lake Forest College in May 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.