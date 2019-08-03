Emma G. Overton, of Kankakee, was named to the dean’s list at Lake Forest College. She was also named a Richter Scholar Summer Researcher, where she conducted research alongside a professor on the legacy of racially restrictive real estate covenants and redinning on educational outcomes. Emma is also the editor of the college newspaper and vice-president of the League for Environmental and Awareness and Protection. She graduated from Kankakee High School in 2008 and is the daughter of Cheryl L. Overton and granddaughter of the late Gwendolyn Overton.

