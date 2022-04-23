The National Flute Association (NFA) has awarded Olivet Nazarene University student Quinn Van Dommelen and Olivet professor Dr. Stephanie Lupo with competition victories.
As the largest flute association in the world, the NFA’s annual competitions are considered some of the highest achievements a flutist can be awarded in the nation and worldwide. Hundreds of the most talented flutists from around the globe compete each year.
Competition winners perform or present at the annual NFA convention, held each year in August in a different American city.
Van Dommelen has won the Collegiate Flute Choir Competition on bass flute and will perform in the Collegiate Flute Choir performance conducted by Gareth McLearnon at the 2022 NFA Convention in Chicago. Van Dommelen’s submitted audition consisted of a recording on bass flute of Nicole Chamberlain’s Imperial Topaz.
Lupo has won the NFA’s Graduate Research Competition for her 192-page doctoral thesis, “A Pedagogical Guide to the Piccolo Focusing on Intonation with 39 Original Etudes.” The Graduate Research Competition promotes the value of research and exposes new and important scholarly work to an interested audience.
Lupo will present her research on Aug. 11 at the NFA’s annual convention in Chicago.