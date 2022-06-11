Among those being honored by Olivet Nazarene University at the end of the spring semester for having achieved dean’s list status were:
• Eric Akay, of Bourbonnais.
• Grace Allpow, of Manhattan.
• Hannah Allpow, of Manhattan.
• Kayliegh Anderson, of Gardner.
• Mariah Anderson, of Gardner.
• Sophia Anderson, of Manteno.
• Cole Arseneau, of Watseka.
• Alaina Bahr, of Bourbonnais.
• Karleigh Baran, of Manhattan.
• Kian Baron, of Bourbonnais.
• Riley Basick, of Bradley.
• Sara Baugh, of Peotone.
• Levi Berg, of Kankakee.
• Paulyn Bernadit, of Bourbonnais.
• Ranulfo Bernadit, of Bourbonnais.
• Kaitlyn Bishop, of Bourbonnais.
• Alyssa Black, of Kankakee.
• Lori Blair, of Bourbonnais.
• Olivia Blanchette, of Bourbonnais.
• Morgan Boeringa, of Manteno.
• Esther Boguszewski, of Bradley.
• Maribel Bolivar, of Bourbonnais.
• Rylie Bond, of Dwight.
• Joseph Borrelli, of Manhattan.
• Emma Branstetter, of Bourbonnais.
• Gretchen Brinkman, of Herscher.
• Elizabeth Broers, of St. Anne.
• Boston Brooks, of Bourbonnais.
• Brendan Bunte, of Beecher.
• Kaden Capps, of Bourbonnais.
• Pricila Carmona, of Kankakee.
• Emily Anastasia Carroll, of Bourbonnais.
• Elise Champlin, of Manhattan.
• Bethany Clifton, of Bourbonnais.
• Crystal Coffey, of Piper City.
• Madison Comer, of Bourbonnais.
• Morgan Connor, of Danforth.
• Paiton Cordes, of Kankakee.
• Andrew Crawford, of Bourbonnais.
• Grace Cruz-Reyes, of Bourbonnais.
• Ethan Dandurand, of Bourbonnais.
• Sarah Daniels, of Bourbonnais.
• Conner Dempsay, of Wilmington.
• Joshua Deprosperis, of Bourbonnais.
• Aimee Diaz, of Kankakee.
• Matthew Diedrich, of Manteno.
• Jordyn Dunbar, of Bourbonnais.
• Josh Dunbar, of Bourbonnais.
• Hayley Easter, of Manteno.
• Kole El-Talabani, of Bourbonnais.
• Cassidy Elmer, of Bourbonnais.
• Cory Enfield, of Kankakee.
• Guadalupe Esparza, of Bradley.
• Alyssa Faurot, of Braidwood.
• Alexis Fisher, of Bourbonnais.
• Nathan Foor, of Bourbonnais.
• Josiah Fox, of Bourbonnais.
• Breanna Franklin, of Kankakee.
• Michael Garcia, of St. Anne.
• Noah Garcia, of Milford.
• Anna Garzon, of Peotone.
• Ashley Gaytan, of Kankakee.
• Eric Godines, of Pembroke Township.
• Samuel Golwitzer, of Bradley.
• Benjamin Green, of Kankakee.
• Emily Greene, of St. Anne.
• Heidi Greer, of Beecher.
• Jonathan Gutierrez, of Chebanse.
• Alexander Hamilton, of Grant Park.
• Kaitlyn Hamilton, of Grant Park.
• Madison Hammett, of Crescent City.
• Benjamin Hansen, of Kankakee.
• Samantha Hascek, of Bourbonnais.
• Hope Haskins, of Kankakee.
• Seth Hathaway, of Peotone.
• Emily Hayhurst, of Beecher.
• Mary Henderson, of Wilmington.
• D’Jaliana Herring, of Manhattan.
• Kayla Hon, of Beecher.
• Faith Horn, of Momence.
• Angelina Husack, of Manteno.
• Tyler Jensen, of Bradley.
• Bethany Johnson, of Bourbonnais.
• Carleigh Johnson, of Kankakee.
• Ramsey Johnson, of Manteno.
• Andrew Johnston, of Bourbonnais.
• Lauren Kee, of Bourbonnais.
• J’nae Kirby, of Peotone.
• Julia Kramer, of Beecher.
• Noah Kuxmann, of Bourbonnais.
• Emma Lalumendre, of Bourbonnais.
• Katelyn Landis, of Beecher.
• Abigail Laney, of Momence.
• Ethan Langan, of Bourbonnais.
• Mattison Lanie, of Momence.
• Matthew Lanoue, of Manteno.
• Micaela Leavitt, of Bourbonnais.
• Kirsten Leonard, of Kankakee.
• Leah Lohse, of Manteno.
• Ashton Loitz, of Grant Park.
• Caleb Long, of Kankakee.
• Abigail Lovell, of Momence.
• Mikayla Martinez, of Bourbonnais.
• Lucy Martinson, of Kankakee.
• Dalen Mathews, of Bourbonnais.
• Justin Mazurkiewicz, of Peotone.
• Nora McCabe, of Bourbonnais.
• Lexie McCleary, of Bourbonnais.
• Kaitlyn McMahan, of Grant Park.
• Gabrielle Medina, of Kankakee.
• Daniel Meier, of Beecher.
• Alexandra Merki, of Kankakee.
• Drew Metschuleit, of Bourbonnais.
• Sean Micetich, of Coal City.
• Grace Michaels, of Bourbonnais.
• Sean Mickler, of Manteno.
• Faith Mikos, of Manhattan.
• Noelle Miller, of Manhattan.
• Brenden Minor, of Bourbonnais.
• Cadin Mollema, of Kankakee.
• Jacobus Mollema, of Kankakee.
• Ethan Moore, of Bourbonnais.
• Claire Mountain of Bourbonnais.
• Gavin Muhlstadt, of Kankakee.
• Maria Munoz, of Chebanse.
• Chloe Nagi, of Bourbonnais.
• Sophie Nagi, of Bourbonnais.
• Elissa Natale, of Peotone.
• Rachel Nehls, of Clifton.
• Megan Oppenhuis, of Beecher.
• Daniel Palan, of Grant Park.
• David Palan, of Grant Park.
• Lauren Paris, of Bradley.
• Anna Parmenter, of Watseka.
• Isabella Pasqualetti, of Manteno.
• Josiah Paynter, of Momence.
• Sergio Pena Pacheco, of Bourbonnais.
• Jonathan Perabeau, of Bourbonnais.
• Joselyne Perez, of Kankakee.
• Meghan Peterson, of Bourbonnais.
• Ethan Piacenti, of Bourbonnais.
• Mark Pickering, of Bourbonnais.
• Samantha Pilbeam, of Beecher.
• Azucena Pina Gutierrez, of Kankakee.
• Sacramento Pina Gutierrez, of Kankakee.
• Connor Pinney, of Bourbonnais.
• Katy Pinney, of Bourbonnais.
• Jesus Pizano, of St. Anne.
• Cameron Poortinga, of Manteno.
• Cameron Potter, of Kankakee.
• Faith Quigley, of Bourbonnais.
• Emily Ragan, of Bourbonnais.
• Katharine Raspolich, of Kankakee.
• Zachary Rayman, of Bourbonnais.
• Maddison Reddy, of Bourbonnais.
• Tatum Reddy, of Bourbonnais.
• Gabriel Renchen, of Bourbonnais.
• Ethan Riley, of Bourbonnais.
• Adalina Ritter, of Chebanse.
• Anna Ritter, of Chebanse.
• Gabrielle Roberts, of Peotone.
• Madyson Rogers, of Buckingham.
• Grace Ruckman, of Beecher.
• Yoselin Salazar, of Kankakee.
• Megan Schroeder, of Bourbonnais.
• Kadie Schultz, of Bourbonnais.
• Mia Schwada, of Kankakee.
• Marissa Sebastian, of Beecher.
• Kaiya Sellers, of Grant Park.
• Madelyn Shear, of Bradley.
• Charles Shride, of Bourbonnais.
• Grace Sims, of Peotone.
• Anna Slaby, of Bourbonnais.
• Lucas Smit, of Beecher.
• Madison Snoreck, of Bourbonnais.
• McKenna Snyder, of Braidwood.
• Jack Spittal, of Bourbonnais.
• Leah Stone, of Watseka.
• Bradley Stosiek, of Manteno.
• Katherine Tarleton, of Bourbonnais.
• Jacob Tolbert, of Manhattan.
• Karina Toledo, of Kankakee.
• Ellen Van Heemst, of Kankakee.
• Margaret Van Heemst, of Kankakee.
• Rebecca Walz, of Bradley.
• Dana Welchko, of Grant Park.
• Sophia West, of Grant Park.
• Danae Williams, of Bourbonnais.
• Rebecca Witvoet, of Grant Park.
• Alexander Wolfe, of Bourbonnais.
• Mattigan Yuska, of Bourbonnais.