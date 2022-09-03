Northern Illinois University graduates Sep 3, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Some local students were among those receiving degrees recently from Northern Illinois University, including:• James Kenealy, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.• Lauren Murphy, of Manhattan, Master of Accountancy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Labor Day reflections Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Labor Day reflections Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 27, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 27, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com.