Several local students were awarded degrees from Northern Illinois University, including:
Beecher
- Savanah Stluka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bourbonnais
- Danielle Grove, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education Learning Behavior Specialist
- Kennedy Jones, Bachelor of Arts in EnglishOlivia Kaskie, Bachelor of Science in Public Health - Health Administration
- Thuy Le, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
Bradley
- Peyton McCarthy, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Chebanse
- Emma Boicken, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management
Coal City
- Skyler Hibbard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kankakee
- Alexis Behl, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Manhattan
- Zack Silerzio, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
Peotone
- Aleksandra Drabik, Master of Science in Data Analytics
Wilmington
- Hali Ivlow, Bachelor of Arts in Communication - Media Studies
