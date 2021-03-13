Several local students were awarded degrees from Northern Illinois University, including:

Beecher

  • Savanah Stluka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Bourbonnais

  • Danielle Grove, Bachelor of Science in Education, Special Education Learning Behavior Specialist
  • Kennedy Jones, Bachelor of Arts in EnglishOlivia Kaskie, Bachelor of Science in Public Health - Health Administration
  • Thuy Le, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences

Bradley

  • Peyton McCarthy, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Chebanse

  • Emma Boicken, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management

Coal City

  • Skyler Hibbard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kankakee

  • Alexis Behl, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Manhattan

  • Zack Silerzio, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Peotone

  • Aleksandra Drabik, Master of Science in Data Analytics

Wilmington

  • Hali Ivlow, Bachelor of Arts in Communication - Media Studies