The fall semester dean's list for Northern Illinois University has been released. Among those honored are:
-- Brittney Mazurek, of Beecher, studying nursing.
-- Maria Corzo, of Bourbonnais, studying biomedical engineering.
-- Katrina Hosek, of Bourbonnais, studying art studio, design and media arts.
-- Drake Provost, of Bourbonnais, studying computational software.
-- Nickolaus Thiesen, of Bourbonnais, studying mechatronics engineering.
-- Emma Howard, of Bradley, studying communicative disorders.
-- Olzea Smolinski, of Chebanse, studying pre-physical therapy.
-- Stormi Ham, of Coal City, studying elementary education, bilingual/ESL.
-- Alicia LaRouech, of Coal City, studying communicative disorders.
-- Isabelle Smarjesse, of Donovan, studying mechanical engineering.
-- Reggie Jones, of Kankakee, studying industrial management and technology.
-- Brian Spears Jr., of Kankakee, studying kinesiology.
-- Lauryn Thomas, of Kankakee, studying health sciences.
-- Elizabeth Goberville, of Manhattan, studying English.
-- Mikayla Gorzeman Mohr, of Manhattan, studying biological sciences.
-- Kaitlyn Hagge, of Manteno, studying psychology.
-- Benjamin Koranda, of Manteno, studying mechanical engineering, robotics and controls.
-- Andy Pacius, of Manteno, studying electrical engineering.
-- Faith Asbrand, of Peotone, studying communicative disorders.
-- Kobe Baumgartner, of Peotone, studying nutrition, dietetics and wellness.
-- Austin Joyce, of Reddick, studying marketing.
-- Rachel Day, of Wilmington, studying political science, public law.
-- Anthony Romano, of Wilmington, studying philosophy.