The fall semester dean's list for Northern Illinois University has been released. Among those honored are:

-- Brittney Mazurek, of Beecher, studying nursing.

-- Maria Corzo, of Bourbonnais, studying biomedical engineering.

-- Katrina Hosek, of Bourbonnais, studying art studio, design and media arts.

-- Drake Provost, of Bourbonnais, studying computational software.

-- Nickolaus Thiesen, of Bourbonnais, studying mechatronics engineering.

-- Emma Howard, of Bradley, studying communicative disorders.

-- Olzea Smolinski, of Chebanse, studying pre-physical therapy.

-- Stormi Ham, of Coal City, studying elementary education, bilingual/ESL.

-- Alicia LaRouech, of Coal City, studying communicative disorders.

-- Isabelle Smarjesse, of Donovan, studying mechanical engineering.

-- Reggie Jones, of Kankakee, studying industrial management and technology.

-- Brian Spears Jr., of Kankakee, studying kinesiology.

-- Lauryn Thomas, of Kankakee, studying health sciences.

-- Elizabeth Goberville, of Manhattan, studying English.

-- Mikayla Gorzeman Mohr, of Manhattan, studying biological sciences.

-- Kaitlyn Hagge, of Manteno, studying psychology.

-- Benjamin Koranda, of Manteno, studying mechanical engineering, robotics and controls.

-- Andy Pacius, of Manteno, studying electrical engineering.

-- Faith Asbrand, of Peotone, studying communicative disorders.

-- Kobe Baumgartner, of Peotone, studying nutrition, dietetics and wellness.

-- Austin Joyce, of Reddick, studying marketing.

-- Rachel Day, of Wilmington, studying political science, public law.

-- Anthony Romano, of Wilmington, studying philosophy.