Several local students were awarded degrees from Northern Illinois University after the summer term, including: Sam Vi, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Science in computer science and software development; Debra Kimberlin, of Bradley, Doctor of Philosophy in health sciences; Jeffery Grosso, of Kankakee, Master of Science in education and school business management; McKenna Rainbolt, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in public health and general public health; Justin Strilko, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in marketing; and Kacie Widlacki, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in public health and health administration.

