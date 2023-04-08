Millikin University dean's list Apr 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Millikin University, including:• Nolan Czako, of Bourbonnais.• Aidan Kostbade, of Coal City.• Reece Brown, of Kankakee.• Raeven Carroll, of Kankakee.• Trey Vorwald, of Manteno.• Delaney Balmer, of Peotone.• Megan Schippert, of Watseka.• Taylor Schippert, of Watseka. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Awareness and appreciation Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Awareness and appreciation Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: March 11, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Mar 11, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.