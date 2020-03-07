Several local students were named to the dean's list at Millikin University, including: Danielle Gibson, of Wilmington; Claire Greig, of Manteno; Taylor Hartman, of Kankakee; Samantha Hasselbring, of Cissna Park; Maria Hernandez, of Manhattan; Benjamin Kuxmann, of Bourbonnais; Nicholas Nemeth, of Bourbonnais; Erica Reyes, of Grant Park; and Chloe White, of Carbon Hill.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Arrest made in Kankakee armed robbery
- Lowe's lease sets bar in Chicagoland
- Village issues building permit for new Aldi location
- Hat near hole in the ice sparks search effort
- Death notices: March 2, 2020
- Federal child-sex sting nets 15 arrests in Bradley
- Republican Party Primary, Kankakee County Auditor: Jacob M. “Jake” Lee
- Kankakee girl goes to Springfield to state her case for lemonade stands
- Keys locked in vehicle leads to big pot bust
- Local actor, ‘Fargo’ extra starts arts-focused scholarship fund
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!