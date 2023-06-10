Samantha Hodolitz U.S. Navy
Submitted

SASEBO, Japan — U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Hodolitz, a native of Woodland, is currently serving in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

Hodolitz, a 2014 graduate of Watseka Community High School, joined the U.S. Navy four years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to be a part of a special organization that not a lot of people are a part of,” Hodolitz said. “I was also looking for a new challenge in my life.”

