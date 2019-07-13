Lt. Douglas Swartz, a native of Kankakee, is participating in the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise with 18 other nations.“I’m the staff navigator, basically responsible for planning the voyages for the task group for the deployment we’ve been on currently,” Swartz said. “For BALTOPS, it will be a bit more about warfare, a bit more about the way the other navies do business. It’s always nice to see how others do it and take those lessons back.”

