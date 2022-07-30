Karsten Aurella

Karsten Aurella, of Bradley, a 2016 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, is serving our country in the U.S. Navy. Aurella was recently part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Petty Officer 1st Class Aurella is an information systems technician aboard USS Chafee, currently operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A Navy information systems technician is responsible for monitoring and administering the ship’s internal communication network as well as ship to ship radio communications.

