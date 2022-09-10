Thelma Barrios, now a member of the Illinois National Guard, was just 4 years old when she moved from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Manhattan. When she arrived in Illinois with her mother and three siblings, she did not know a single word of English.
Master Sgt. Barrios is now the senior human resources noncommissioned officer for the more than 1,700 Soldiers of the 108th Sustainment Brigade ensuring the right people are in the right positions for the Army National Guard command. She was selected as a national 2022 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient — one of only 21 service members from across the nation selected for the honor this year.
“Master Sgt. Barrios’ family is among thousands who came to the United States for the opportunity for a better life,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Through hard work and determination, she was able to provide a better life for herself and her family. We are proud to have such an extraordinary soldier in our ranks.”
Barrios enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard in 1999, originally expecting to just serve her initial contract and earn enough money to pay for college. She never expected to continue to serve for this long or be honored for her service.
“I was a 23-year-old single mother working a midnight shift while still going to college full time,” Barrios said.
“I can remember working late one evening and being totally exhausted. I passed an Army National Guard sign that said that 100 percent tuition would be paid by joining. It was still one of the hardest decisions that I had to make at that time because my daughter was only 3 years old, and it meant I’d have to leave for training.”
Barrios’ mother, Martha, was supportive of her ambitions and watched her daughter, also named Martha after her grandmother, when she shipped off to basic combat training at Fort Jackson, S.C., a month later.
“I knew that obtaining my college degree was something that I really wanted to do, and it was important because it meant I’d be the first in my family to do so.”
Barrios graduated from Robert Morris University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration management. She has worked full-time for the Illinois Army National Guard as an Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Soldier since 2009.
She lives in Manhattan, with her husband, Jake Poor. She has five adult children, Martha, Miguel, Ricardo, Cecilia and Mario; and four grandchildren, Ari, Jade, Mariah and Jaylin.
In her spare time, Barrios volunteers for the National Guard Association of Illinois, as the only Latina elected representative. She also serves her community by volunteering her time to the Guardian Angels Community Services (GACS), the Groundwork Domestic Violence Program (Safe Haven and Mentorship Program), a Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children (CASA Volunteer) and the Illinois Foster Adoptive Parent Association (ILFAPA).