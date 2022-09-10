Thelma Barrios, now a member of the Illinois National Guard, was just 4 years old when she moved from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Manhattan. When she arrived in Illinois with her mother and three siblings, she did not know a single word of English.

Master Sgt. Barrios is now the senior human resources noncommissioned officer for the more than 1,700 Soldiers of the 108th Sustainment Brigade ensuring the right people are in the right positions for the Army National Guard command. She was selected as a national 2022 Latina Style Distinguished Military Service Award recipient — one of only 21 service members from across the nation selected for the honor this year.

“Master Sgt. Barrios’ family is among thousands who came to the United States for the opportunity for a better life,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Through hard work and determination, she was able to provide a better life for herself and her family. We are proud to have such an extraordinary soldier in our ranks.”

