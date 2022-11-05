Timothy Allsteadt honored for military service

Lt. Col. Joseph Harris, the Recruiting and Retention Battalion Commander, presents a wooden flag to Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Allsteadt, of Bourbonnais, during Allsteadt's retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield.

 U.S. Army National Guard/Sgt 1st Class Kassidy L. Snyder

Illinois National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Allsteadt, of Bourbonnais, was recently honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield.

Allsteadt enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1999 under the Split Training option that allows you to attend basic training after your junior year of high school. After graduating high school, he completed 11B Infantryman training in August 2001 and was assigned to Company C, 1/178 Infantry in Kankakee.

He mobilized to Germany in February 2002 under Task Force Santa Fe in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Additionally, he mobilized to Fort Polk, La., from July 2004 to August 2005 under Operation Cajun Fury in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Recommended for you