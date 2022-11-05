Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT
FOR LAKE...WILL...NORTHERN KANKAKEE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES...
At 1133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Woodstock to West Chicago to near Lakewood
Shores, moving east at 55 mph. A wind gust of 77 mph was recently
recorded at DuPage airport.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,
Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,
Berwyn and Mount Prospect.
Including the following interstates...
I-55 between mile markers 235 and 294.
I-57 between mile markers 315 and 358.
I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155.
I-88 between mile markers 121 and 140.
I-90 between mile markers 57 and 107.
I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29.
I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30.
Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Lt. Col. Joseph Harris, the Recruiting and Retention Battalion Commander, presents a wooden flag to Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Allsteadt, of Bourbonnais, during Allsteadt's retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield.
U.S. Army National Guard/Sgt 1st Class Kassidy L. Snyder
Illinois National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Allsteadt, of Bourbonnais, was recently honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield.
Allsteadt enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1999 under the Split Training option that allows you to attend basic training after your junior year of high school. After graduating high school, he completed 11B Infantryman training in August 2001 and was assigned to Company C, 1/178 Infantry in Kankakee.
He mobilized to Germany in February 2002 under Task Force Santa Fe in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Additionally, he mobilized to Fort Polk, La., from July 2004 to August 2005 under Operation Cajun Fury in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Allsteadt joined the Recruiting and Retention Battalion in October 2005 and began his full-time active Illinois Guard Reserve career as a recruiter in Kankakee in July 2006. From July 2006 to February 2013, he recruited in Kankakee. From 2013-16, he was assigned as an on-campus recruiter for Olivet Nazarene University, Wheaton College and Lewis University.
From 2016-18, he was assigned as a recruiter in Joliet. In February 2018, Allsteadt was transferred to the marketing department at the Recruiting and Retention Battalion Headquarters and assigned as the marketing noncommissioned officer (NCO) in charge until December 2021. His last military assignment was as the retention NCO for the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.