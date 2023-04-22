Miami University dean's list Apr 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gianna Naselli, of Manhattan; and Alex Ciabattari, of Manhattan, were named to the dean's list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Naselli is studying biology. Ciabattari is studying finance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Unearthing recycling Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Unearthing recycling Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness (copy) (copy) Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 1, 2023 Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show. The event will return April 13.