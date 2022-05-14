McGill named to dean's list at Washington University, St. Louis May 14, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carson McGill, of Ashkum, has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a student in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 23, 2022 Art show for awareness