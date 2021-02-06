Connor McCormick, of Manteno, was named to the fall dean's list at McKendree University.
Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 6, 2021 @ 8:02 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&
