Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis., including:
• Dominique Vazquez, of Bourbonnais, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Middle Education degree.
• Clare McKinney, of Elwood, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in public relations degree.
• Riley Lade, of Kankakee, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in digital media degree.
• Sammy Deninger, of Manhattan, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.
• Kennedy Lake, of Manhattan, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in psychology degree.
• Lauren Tures, of Peotone, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!