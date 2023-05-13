Marianna Craighead receives nursing scholarship May 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marianna Craighead, of Milford, has received the Ray and Alice Foreman Memorial Scholarship at Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Liking to be liked Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Liking to be liked Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: April 29. 2023 Daily Journal staff report Apr 29, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of who is submitting the photo.