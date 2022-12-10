Marianna Craighead receives nursing scholarship Dec 10, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marianna Craighead, of Milford, received the Ray and Alice Foreman Memorial Scholarship for Lakeview College of Nursing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Resolution reflection Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Resolution reflection Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local News Local faces: Nov. 26, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Nov 26, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.