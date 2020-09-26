Nicholas Marchio, of Manhattan, graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., with a master's degree in architecture.
Trending Stories
Articles
- UPDATED: Kankakee shooting leaves one dead
- Off-road course sought for dirt bikes, ATVs
- UPDATED: Fire damages The Looney Bin in Bradley
- Railroad worker injured in knife attack
- Gear up for Armour Road bridge work in 2021
- Potawatomi campground to reopen next month
- Kankakee police investigate 2 shots fired reports in same block hours apart
- Pay hikes for mayor, other elected officials in Kankakee pulled off agenda
- Bond set at $5 million in homicide in Kankakee
- Police: Hit-and-run driver crashes trying to elude police
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!