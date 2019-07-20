Taylor Manley, of Kankakee, recently received a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Olivet Nazarene University. She is a 2015 graduate of Herscher High School and the daughter of Linda and Greg Manley. While at Olivet she was on the dean's list and in the gospel choir. She and her husband, Dalton Rude, are moving to Lafayette, Ind., where she has accepted a job as an registered nurse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.