Several local students received college degrees from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah, including:

Bourbonnais

Alexandra Murukas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacqueline Abrassart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kankakee

Alejandra Gomez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Becky Vine, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)

Krista Davis, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)

Manteno

AnneLeah Williams-Bridges, Master of Health Leadership Degree

Momence

Ashley Luft, Master of Education Learning and Technology

Peotone

Ashley Walling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Wilmington

Brandon Thacker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing