Several local students received college degrees from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah, including:
Bourbonnais
Alexandra Murukas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jacqueline Abrassart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kankakee
Alejandra Gomez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Becky Vine, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)
Krista Davis, Master of Science in Nursing Education (BSN to MSN)
Manteno
AnneLeah Williams-Bridges, Master of Health Leadership Degree
Momence
Ashley Luft, Master of Education Learning and Technology
Peotone
Ashley Walling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wilmington
Brandon Thacker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.