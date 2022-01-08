...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total
ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy
roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots,
and sidewalks are most susceptible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb
to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement
temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on
untreated surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&