Several local students were named to the dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, including:
• Yoo Bin Hwang, of Bourbonnais, a senior majoring in psychology
• Natalie Ann McClure, of Bourbonnais, senior, biochemistry
• Hannah Joy Griffiths, of Braidwood, senior, animal ecology
• Dalton Joseph Lemenager, of Clifton, senior, agricultural business
• Abigail Louise Charles, of Coal City, junior, kinesiology and health
• Steven James Price, of Gardner, junior, finance
• Reilly Victor Reifsteck, of Herscher, senior, mechanical engineering
• Jonathan Joseph Balgemann, of Manhattan, senior, mechanical engineering
• Allyson Mary Mayher, of Manhattan, senior, elementary education
• Matthew Frank Zarnowski, of Manhattan, sophomore, construction engineering
• Timothy Daniel Johnson, of Manteno, senior, kinesiology and health
• Emilie June Tamblyn, of Manhattan, senior, animal science major
• Demetrius Daniel Christou, of Peotone, junior, computer engineering
• Katherine C. Taylor, of Peotone, junior, veterinary medicine
• Tanner Lee Dempsay, of Wilmington, senior, computer engineering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!