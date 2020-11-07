Several local students were named to the University of Iowa spring dean's list:
• Nicholas Berta, of Diamond, a computer science and engineering major in the university's College of Engineering.
• Jordan Carnaghi, of Gardner, an accounting major in the university's Tippie College of Business.
• Ryan Dauzvardis, of Manhattan, an industrial engineering major in the College of Engineering.
• Skyler Gibbons, of Beecher, an enterprise leadership major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Kaitlyn Gray, of Kankakee, a mechanical engineering major in the College of Engineering.
• Preston Johnson, of Coal City, a neuroscience major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Kaleigh Ladehoff, of Chebanse, a nursing major in the College of Nursing.
• Kyle Mahalik, of Manhattan, a data science major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Lauren Phillips, of Coal City, a history major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Karly Quain, of Kankakee, a nursing major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Emily Richmond, of Bourbonnais, a management major in the Tippie College of Business.
• Melanie Smith, of Coal City, a social work major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
