Several local students were recently named to the fall semester dean's list at Augustana College, including:
Ashkum: Emily Heideman
Braceville: Jordan Bartels
Braidwood: Casey Cromp
Chebanse: Linsey Bailey
Coal City: Breena Brncich, McKenzie Hennessy and Madison McCawley
Dwight: Wesley Pulver
Essex: Georgia Votta
Manhattan: Megan Crawford
Wilmington: Jessica Beyer
