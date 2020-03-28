Several local students were recently named to the fall semester dean's list at Augustana College, including:

Ashkum: Emily Heideman

Braceville: Jordan Bartels

Braidwood: Casey Cromp

Chebanse: Linsey Bailey

Coal City: Breena Brncich, McKenzie Hennessy and Madison McCawley

Dwight: Wesley Pulver

Essex: Georgia Votta

Manhattan: Megan Crawford

Wilmington: Jessica Beyer

