Local students make Bradley University's spring dean's list Jun 25, 2022 • Carmella Barkley, of Diamond, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.• Darlynn Best, of Coal City, majoring in interactive media game design.• Hannah Bilgri, of Bourbonnais, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.• Riley Ford, of Grant Park, majoring in marketing.• Matthew Girot, of Diamond, majoring in communication television arts.• Kaitlyn Goetz, of Manhattan, majoring in FCS dietetics.• Ian Hamann, of Peotone, majoring in finance.• Mikayla Hendershott, of Kankakee, majoring in psychology.• Cassie Kalil, of Dwight, majoring in management and leadership.• Megan Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, majoring in nursing. • Robert Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, majoring in manufacturing engineering, lean manufacturing.• Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee, majoring in psychology.• Jacob Meents, of Manteno, majoring in industrial engineering.• Katherine O'Flynn, of Manhattan, majoring in music business.• Rebecca Reece, of Beecher, majoring in industrial engineering supply chain analytics.• Meagan Ruger, of Beecher, majoring in communication, sports communication.• Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park, majoring in nursing.• Hannah Shirkey, of Essex, majoring in early childhood education, ESL endorsement.• Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan, majoring in interactive media game design.