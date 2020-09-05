Jenna Breanne Howard, of Bourbonnais, and Monica Grace Van Hoveln, of Milford, have been named to the spring dean's list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Howard is a student the the College of Arts and Sciences. Van Hoveln is a student in the Robbins College of Health and Human Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!