Two local students were among the spring 2020 graduates of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., including:
• Lydia Corneal, of Herscher, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration degree with a major in international business.
• Brigham Haase, of Kankakee, earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in unmanned aircraft systems.
