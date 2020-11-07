Among the Northern Illinois University graduates for the spring semester were several local students, including:
• Rebecca Martell, of Beaverville, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences — Pre-Physical Therapy
• Brittany Bingham, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science, Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness
• Veronica LaBanca, of Beecher, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Elementary Mathematics Education
• Kyle Knott, of Bonfield, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration — Local Government Management
• Lauryn Bodemer, of Bourbonnais, Master of Arts, Communicative Disorders — Speech-Language Pathology
• Austin Cole, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts, English
• Kayla Kroesch, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Arts, Nonprofit and NGO Studies and Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
• Quinn West, of Bourbonnais, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design — Design and Media Arts
• Damon Harris, of Bradley, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
• Melissa Cavazos-Eichelberger, of Braidwood, Doctor of Education, Higher Education: Community College Leadership
• Sara Vinalay, of Braidwood, Bachelor of Arts, World Lang & Cultures: French and Francophone Studies
• Maria Almeida, of Channahon, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL
• Jule Jaquish, of Channahon, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences — Pre-Physical Therapy
• Ashley Thompson, of Channahon, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration MBA
• Kyle Cowherd, of Diamond, Bachelor of Science, Management — Entrepreneurship and Social Responsibility
• Tyler Hogan, of Dwight, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
• Nathan Zabel, of Dwight, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
• Austin Bernhard, of Elwood, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science — Software Development
• Josie Hyslop, of Gardner, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy
• Molly Schultz, of Gardner, Master of Science, Industrial and Systems Engineering
• Andrew Fink, of Gilman, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences — Pre-Physical Therapy
• Kaila Moe, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
• Keygan Balaja, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science, Nutrition, Dietetics, and Wellness
• Dominykas Noreika, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science, Finance
• Nicole Pacewic, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Reading Teacher
• Cameron Boudreau, of Manteno, Bachelor of Science, Political Science — Politics and Governance
• Jessica Arends, of Paxton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre Arts — Acting
• Thomas Malia, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science, Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness
• Kara Smith, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science, Finance
• Nora Smith, of Peotone, Bachelor of Science, Fashion Merchandising and marketing
• Sarah Mowrey, of St. Anne, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
• Cody Brownfield, of St. Anne, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
• Donald Davis, of Watseka, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology
• Michelle Cruitt, of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science, Communicative Disorders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!