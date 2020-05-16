The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online, non-profit university.
• Celina Delgado of Bonfield has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Natalie Bullock of Bourbonnais has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Karina Willms of Clifton has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Shannon Kluk of Manteno has earned a Master of Science in nursing — leadership and management (BSN to MSN) degree.
• Lisa Reynolds of Manteno has earned a Master of Science degree in nursing — Nursing Informatics (BSN to MSN).
• Beverly Gray of Momence has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Cynthia Shabazz of Momence has earned a Master of Science degree in nursing — education (BSN to MSN) degree.
• Laura Velasco of Peotone has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Carley Neese of Wilmington has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Since January 2, 2020, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Since its inception in 1997, the university has graduated more than 178,000 students from across the country.
Graduates’ areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time for graduate programs was 1 year, 6 months. The average age of those who graduated is 38 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!