Several local students were among those named to the spring dean’s list at Northern Illinois University, including:
Beecher High School
• Brittany Bingham, of Beecher, nutrition, dietetics and wellness
Bishop McNamara Catholic High School
• Emma Howard, of Bradley, communicative disorders
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School
• Corey Clark, of Bourbonnais, biomedical engineering
• Kayla Kroesch, of Bourbonnais, nonprofit and NGO studies and psychology
• Drake Provost, of Bourbonnais, computational software
• Nickolaus Thiesen, of Bourbonnais, mechatronics engineering
• Kyle White, of Bourbonnais, biomedical engineering
• Damon Harris, of Bradley, electrical engineering
• Grant Patterson, of Bradley, accountancy
• Alyson Zacharias, of Bradley, nursing
• Cody Brownfield, of St. Anne, electrical engineering
Central High School
• Emma Boicken, of Chebanse, hospitality and tourism management
Coal City High School
• Skyler Hibbard, of Coal City, nursing
• Alicia LaRouech, of Coal City, communicative disorders
• Reid Scott, of Coal City, operations and information management
• Kyle Cowherd, of Diamond, entrepreneurship and social responsibility
Gardner S. Wilmington High School
• Luke Henderson, of Gardner, meteorology
• Ava Siano, of Gardner, accountancy
Kankakee High School
• Alexis Behl, of Kankakee, nursing
• Brian Spears Jr., of Kankakee, kinesiology
• Kecie Whittaker, of Kankakee, political science, public law
Crete-Monee High School
• Austin Cole, of Bourbonnais, English
Donovan High School
• Rebecca Martell, of Beaverville, a health science and pre-physical therapy major
Iroquois West High School
• Andrew Fink, of Gilman, health science and pre-physical therapy
Manteno High School
• Joshua Jackson, of Manteno, computational software
• Andy Pacius, of Manteno, electrical engineering technology
• Kylie Zawisza, of Manteno, chemistry-biochemistry
Peotone High School
• Faith Asbrand, of Peotone, leadership and management
• Rachel Avelis, of Peotone, medical laboratory sciences
• Madison Haag, of Peotone, dance performance — B.F.A.
• Kara Smith, of Peotone, finance
• Nora Smith, of Peotone, fashion merchandising
Reed-Custer High School
• Sara Vinalay, of Braidwood, French and Francophone
• Gianna Pinto, of Essex, health sciences, general
Saint Joseph-Ogden High School
• Miranda Hahn, of Gardner, mechatronics engineering
Watseka Community High School
• Megan Trumann, of Watseka, pre-early childhood education
Wilmington High School
• Rachel Day, of Wilmington, political science, public law
