Several local students were among those named to the spring dean’s list at Northern Illinois University, including:

Beecher High School

• Brittany Bingham, of Beecher, nutrition, dietetics and wellness

Bishop McNamara Catholic High School

• Emma Howard, of Bradley, communicative disorders

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

• Corey Clark, of Bourbonnais, biomedical engineering

• Kayla Kroesch, of Bourbonnais, nonprofit and NGO studies and psychology

• Drake Provost, of Bourbonnais, computational software

• Nickolaus Thiesen, of Bourbonnais, mechatronics engineering

• Kyle White, of Bourbonnais, biomedical engineering

• Damon Harris, of Bradley, electrical engineering

• Grant Patterson, of Bradley, accountancy

• Alyson Zacharias, of Bradley, nursing

• Cody Brownfield, of St. Anne, electrical engineering

Central High School

• Emma Boicken, of Chebanse, hospitality and tourism management

Coal City High School

• Skyler Hibbard, of Coal City, nursing

• Alicia LaRouech, of Coal City, communicative disorders

• Reid Scott, of Coal City, operations and information management

• Kyle Cowherd, of Diamond, entrepreneurship and social responsibility

Gardner S. Wilmington High School

• Luke Henderson, of Gardner, meteorology

• Ava Siano, of Gardner, accountancy

Kankakee High School

• Alexis Behl, of Kankakee, nursing

• Brian Spears Jr., of Kankakee, kinesiology

• Kecie Whittaker, of Kankakee, political science, public law

Crete-Monee High School

• Austin Cole, of Bourbonnais, English

Donovan High School

• Rebecca Martell, of Beaverville, a health science and pre-physical therapy major

Iroquois West High School

• Andrew Fink, of Gilman, health science and pre-physical therapy

Manteno High School

• Joshua Jackson, of Manteno, computational software

• Andy Pacius, of Manteno, electrical engineering technology

• Kylie Zawisza, of Manteno, chemistry-biochemistry

Peotone High School

• Faith Asbrand, of Peotone, leadership and management

• Rachel Avelis, of Peotone, medical laboratory sciences

• Madison Haag, of Peotone, dance performance — B.F.A.

• Kara Smith, of Peotone, finance

• Nora Smith, of Peotone, fashion merchandising

Reed-Custer High School

• Sara Vinalay, of Braidwood, French and Francophone

• Gianna Pinto, of Essex, health sciences, general

Saint Joseph-Ogden High School

• Miranda Hahn, of Gardner, mechatronics engineering

Watseka Community High School

• Megan Trumann, of Watseka, pre-early childhood education

Wilmington High School

• Rachel Day, of Wilmington, political science, public law

