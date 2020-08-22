Several local students were named to the dean's list at Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wis., for the spring, including:
• Jacob Dryja, of Manhattan, who is working on his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
• Zachary Zawisza, of Manteno, dean's list with high honors, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
• Emma Ruder, of Martinton, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!