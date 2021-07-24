Many local students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Lewis University, including:

• James Begley, of Wilmington, economics, College of Business.

• Waynette Carter, of Coal City, criminal justice, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, political science, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Jaden Christian, of Wilmington, radiation therapy, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Logan Cole, of Bourbonnais, aviation flight management, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Michelle Fierro, of Braidwood, social work, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Ryan Gentile, of Manhattan, mathematics, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Shannon Haggerty, of Beecher, special education elementary education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Julianne Hobson, of Manhattan, diagnostic sonography, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Hailey Hupe, of Peotone, diagnostic sonography, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais, psychology, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Codi Landry, Bradley, of criminal justice, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Ashley Lardi, of Coal City, chemistry, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Mackenzie Leach, of Diamond, social work, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Jessica Leasure, of Coal City, philosophy of law, College of Humanities Fine Arts and Communications.

• Kathy Lopez, of Manteno, elementary education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Nicole McCabe, of Manhattan, finance, College of Business.

• Marissa Mendez, of Wilmington, early childhood special education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Victoria Miller, of Coal City, psychology, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Kelsey Papineau, of Buckingham, criminal justice, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Brennan Price, of Peotone, computer science, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Amber Rosales-Wojtanowski, of Manteno, human resource management, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Austin Sarsfield, of Manhattan, secondary education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Mitchell Schrimsher, of Beecher, computer graphic design, College of Humanities Fine Arts and Communications.

• Josephine Wetzel, of Manhattan, early childhood special education, College of Education and Social Sciences.

• Karlie Wilken, of Ashkum, diagnostic sonography, College of Aviation Science Technology.

• Keegan Zack, of Watseka, exercise and movement science, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.