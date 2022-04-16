Lewis University dean's list Apr 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lewis University, including:• Lexi Banas, of Coal City, studying elementary education.• James Begley, of Wilmington, studying finance and economics.• Hannah Chapman, of Manhattan, undecided major.• Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, studying political science and paralegal studies.• Jaden Christian, of Wilmington, studying radiation therapy.• Logan Cole, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation flight management.• Katie Costa, of Wilmington, studying elementary education.• Haley Crescenti, of Wilmington, studying finance.• Ryan Gentile, of Manhattan, studying physics and chemistry.• Vanessa Hall, of Wilmington, studying forensic criminal investigations.• Hailey Hupe, of Peotone, studying diagnostic sonography.• Adrien Jasso, of Wilmington, studying chemistry.• Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology.• Codi Landry, of Bradley, studying criminal justice.• Brian Lawrence, of Manhattan, studying aviation flight management.• Mackenzie Leach, of Diamond, studying social work. • Jessica Leasure, of Coal City, studying philosophy of law.• Mitchell Libner, of Coal City, studying finance.• Kathy Lopez, of Manteno, studying elementary education.• Lorain Lopez, of Manteno, undecided.• Clirim Marku, of Braidwood, studying digital marketing.• Marissa Mendez, of Wilmington, studying early childhood special education.• Victoria Miller, of Coal City, studying psychology and sociology.• Kelsey Papineau, of Buckingham, studying psychology and criminal justice.• Christina Petrou, of Manhattan, studying criminal justice.• Brennan Price, of Peotone, studying computer science.• Kristy Rhodes, of Braidwood, studying business administration.• Mitchell Schrimsher, of Beecher, studying computer graphic design.• Makaylah Schwark, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation flight management.• Conner Skoumal, of Bourbonnais, studying cyber security.• Kylei Smith, of Kankakee, studying forensic criminal investigations.• Nicole Wiltz, of Diamond, studying early childhood special education. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: March 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in March.