Several local students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lewis University, including:

• Lexi Banas, of Coal City, studying elementary education.

• James Begley, of Wilmington, studying finance and economics.

• Hannah Chapman, of Manhattan, undecided major.

• Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, studying political science and paralegal studies.

• Jaden Christian, of Wilmington, studying radiation therapy.

• Logan Cole, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation flight management.

• Katie Costa, of Wilmington, studying elementary education.

• Haley Crescenti, of Wilmington, studying finance.

• Ryan Gentile, of Manhattan, studying physics and chemistry.

• Vanessa Hall, of Wilmington, studying forensic criminal investigations.

• Hailey Hupe, of Peotone, studying diagnostic sonography.

• Adrien Jasso, of Wilmington, studying chemistry.

• Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology.

• Codi Landry, of Bradley, studying criminal justice.

• Brian Lawrence, of Manhattan, studying aviation flight management.

• Mackenzie Leach, of Diamond, studying social work.

• Jessica Leasure, of Coal City, studying philosophy of law.

• Mitchell Libner, of Coal City, studying finance.

• Kathy Lopez, of Manteno, studying elementary education.

• Lorain Lopez, of Manteno, undecided.

• Clirim Marku, of Braidwood, studying digital marketing.

• Marissa Mendez, of Wilmington, studying early childhood special education.

• Victoria Miller, of Coal City, studying psychology and sociology.

• Kelsey Papineau, of Buckingham, studying psychology and criminal justice.

• Christina Petrou, of Manhattan, studying criminal justice.

• Brennan Price, of Peotone, studying computer science.

• Kristy Rhodes, of Braidwood, studying business administration.

• Mitchell Schrimsher, of Beecher, studying computer graphic design.

• Makaylah Schwark, of Bourbonnais, studying aviation flight management.

• Conner Skoumal, of Bourbonnais, studying cyber security.

• Kylei Smith, of Kankakee, studying forensic criminal investigations.

• Nicole Wiltz, of Diamond, studying early childhood special education.

Recommended for you